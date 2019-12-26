Mitchell Dean Gaddis, 65 of Taylorville, formerly of Atwood, died at 7:44 a.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Mitchell was born in Sullivan, Illinois on May 10, 1954, the son of Thomas and Norma (King) Gaddis. He married Gail Buoy on October 26, 1975 in Atwood, and she survives. He worked in construction and maintenance most of his life, always working to provide for his family. He enjoyed being active in Boy Scouts with his sons in his spare time. He was a history lover, nature lover, and animal lover, but loved his many grandchildren above all. He was a selfless man and he will be dearly missed.
Along with his best friend and wife Gail of 44 years, Mitchell is survived by his two sons: Ben (Mandy) Gaddis of Taylorville; Joe (Marlen) Gaddis of Taylorville; grandchildren: Isaac, Oliver, Sophie, Milly, Gracie, Marianna, Caleb, Julius, Ibis, Caydin, and Lexy; three sisters: Bridget Watkins, Penelope Cannon, and Patty Norfleet; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Mitchell is also survived by his dog, Ruby, who became a very positive part of his life in his later days. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece: Nicole Norfleet.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date in Atwood. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Mitchell, or condolences to his family, may be left online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.