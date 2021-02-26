Moxen Paul Roberts, infant son of Craig and Jessica (Laley) Roberts, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago.
Moxen was born January 11, 2021 in Chicago.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother: McCoy Thomas Roberts on Jan. 16, 2021.
He is survived by his parents of Monticello, big brother: Corbin Roberts and big sister: Emerson Roberts both of Monticello; maternal grandparents: Richard and Susan Laley of Tuscola, paternal grandparents: Joe and Vicki Roberts of Sidney and Peggy McDonald of St. Joseph along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: St. Jude Runs-Attn: Monticello Team, 4722 N. Sheridan Rd. Peoria, IL 61614 or stjuderuns.org
Funeral Services for Moxen and McCoy will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.