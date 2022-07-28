Myles N. Vonbehren, 40, of DeLand, passed away at 9:50 a.m., Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
Myles was born May 30, 1982, in Urbana, the son of Shawna M. Jamison.
Myles is survived by his children, Brianna of Monticello, Myles Nicholas Vonbehren II of DeLand, Emily Vonbehren of Lodge, Freda Vonbehren of DeLand, and Walter Vonbehren of Lodge; mother, Shawna Jamison of Arroyo Grande, Calif.; siblings, Tyler, Brook, Carrisa, Katelyn, Shaynne, and Brycen.
He was preceded in death by his sister Brianna and brother Jacob.
Myles was a mechanic and shop owner of Vonbehren Automotive. He was an APA pool player and avid dirt track racer.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.