Nancy L. Knowles, 77, of Bement, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 4:22 a.m., at the Charleston Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Charleston.
Graveside services will be held privately for the family at a later date in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Bement.
Nancy was born on Feb. 2, 1946 in Ellsworth, Maine a daughter of Harry and Dasy DeMeyer Farnsworth. She married Robert W. Knowles on Dec. 8, 1966 in Heidelberg, Germany and he died on Feb. 16, 2022.
Surviving children include; Barbara (Chris) Perry of Tennessee, Carol Knowles of Bement, Robert William (Tracy) Knowles of Gibson City, and John (Karl White) of Charleston. Also surviving are seven grandchildren; Albert (Kelly Pilar) Craig, Andru Giddings, Casey (Jessie) Knowles, Aaron (Rachel Mirabella) Knowles, Jessi Knowles, Brianna (Jonathan Dover) Perry, Connor (Skylar Shaw) McNicol, and five great-grandchildren; Mia, Brantley, Aiden, Deakon and Rozlyn. Also surviving is a brother; Paul (Shirley) Farnsworth of Dexter, Maine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of Nancy L. Knowles.