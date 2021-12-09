MONTICELLO — At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 7, 2021), Wyatt Jones was carried home by those who passed before him, surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Nathanael “Wyatt” Jones was born on May 31, 2007, to his adoring parents, Abe and Veronica Jones. An inspiration from the beginning, it was clear Wyatt’s purpose was to show us what it means to love wholeheartedly. When he entered any new school, his teachers took to describing him as one of the brightest parts of their day with a contagious smile and laugh. Wyatt, often called our Hobbit, loved to eat. Fruit snacks, fresh fruit and Poptarts were among his favorites. He loved the water but hated the sand. He loved to watch his favorite TV shows like "Max and Ruby" and "Dora’s Pirate Piggies."
Even though Wyatt was taken from us much too soon, he was able to teach us so much in such a short amount of time, namely that you can communicate without ever saying a word.
Wyatt is survived by his parents, Abe and Veronica Jones; brothers, Collin, Riley and Gavin; grandparents, Kathy Stephens, Liz Jones and Scott (Debbie) Jones; aunts and uncles, Mike and Carol Smallwood, Brad and Molly Wilhelmson and Nick and Suzanna Jones; and a loving group of family, friends and teachers.
He was preceded in death by his grandad, Arthur Stephens Jr.; great-grandmother, Inez Stephens; and great-grandparents, Chuck and Millie Rhomberg.
There will be a visitation Sunday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Crossroads Church, 1602 North 1125 East Road, Monticello, IL 61856. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. at the church. After the service, the family invites you to join them at Piatt County Trail Blazers, 1 Trail Blazer Lane, Monticello, IL 61856, to share moments and memories with a meal and celebrate Wyatt’s life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at State Bank of Bement-Monticello to the Wyatt Jones Memorial Fund. Funds will be used for the Wyatt Jones Scholarship. Scholarships will be awarded to students pursuing a degree in special-needs education. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.