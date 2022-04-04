Neal Wright

Neal Moffitt Wright, 84, of Sebring, Fla. passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
He was born Feb. 11, 1938 in Bradford, the son of Oscar and Mabel Wright. Neal graduated from the University of Illinois with a BS in Ag Economics and an MS in Hog Marketing. He married Nina L. Logan on Aug. 11, 1962 in Urbana. He was a U.S. Army veteran where he served in Kaiserslautern, Germany.
After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked for International Harvester for 15 years. In 1980, he moved his family to Monticello to own and operate a farm equipment dealership, HSW Equipment Company in Bement. After selling their business in 1993, he and his wife continued to manage it until they retired in 1999.
He served on the Zoning Board in Monticello and was an active member of Kiwanis Club and Monticello Church of Christ. He subsequently worked part time for Lubbers Farms and fully retired in 2006. In retirement, he enjoyed spending mornings drinking coffee at the Ag Center, traveling, reading western novels and visiting his children. In 2014. he and his wife moved to Sebring, Fla. where he was an active member of Sebring Parkway Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Marion Wright Potter, and brother Oscar Gene Wright.
Survivors include his wife. Nina L. Logan Wright, Sebring, Fla.; children: Jennifer (Martin) Miller, Greer, S.C.; Lori (Randy) Sanders, Madison, Miss.; grandchildren: Chloe (Tyler) Nodine, Chip Miller, Clay Miller, and Taylor Sanders; and great-grandchild Rebecca Nodine.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, April 2nd at Sebring Parkway Church of Christ in Sebring, Fla. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6th at Locust Grove Cemetery in Philo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Dora Children’s Home, 301 W. 13th Ave., Mt Dora, Fla. 32757 or Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, 300 Sebring Pkwy, Sebring, Fla., 33870.