Neil Anthony Cox, 62, of Monticello, passed away at 6:30 a.m., January 14, 2022, at his residence.
Neil was born February 6, 1959, in Decatur, IL, the son of Neil Ray and Patricia Ann (Cripe) Cox.
Neil is survived by his daughter, Lindsay Cox of Nashville, TN; brother, John Cox of Sullivan; Uncle, Jim Cripe (Laurel) of Monticello; and dear friend, Rosanna Davis of Monticello. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Neil retired from Bridgestone/Firestone in Decatur. He was an avid fisherman and boater, mushroom hunter, and loved 60’s and 70’s music.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Ingraham Cemetery, Ingraham, IL.
Memorials may be made to the Carle Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.