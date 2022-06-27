Nettie Jane Eades, 88, of Monticello passed away at 3:55 p.m., on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Nettie was born on June 12, 1934, in Arthur, the daughter of Oscar Emery and Stella Grace (Watts) Webb. She married Richard Eades on Oct. 30, 1954 in Tuscola. He passed away on July 22, 2014.
Nettie is survived by her children, Kathy (Darrell) Palmer of Tolono, Kenny (Jenny) Eades of Mansfield, Kim (Russ) Petrotte of Monticello, Ricky Eades of Monticello, Denny (Angie) Eades of Loda; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Ronnie (Dina) Eades, John Eades, Paul Eades; sister-in-law, Christel Webb of Warrensburg, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Richard Eades and Daniel Eades, and 14 brothers and sisters.
Nettie retired from the Piatt County Nursing Home as a CNA. She was a member of the Lodge Church of God, Red Hats Club, and the Bement Country Opry. Nettie loved reading, flowers, cookouts with the kids, and going for walks.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Bement Country Opry or the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer’s Unit.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.