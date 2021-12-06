Norma B. Mackey, 88, of Monticello, passed away at 8:00 p.m., December 4, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Norma was born on May 2, 1933, in Arrowsmith, IL the daughter of John and Mary (Ellsworth) Robinson. She was married to Jerry E. Withers from October 1953 until he passed away on September 16, 1963. She married Dwight M. Mackey on October 22, 1966. He passed away on January 17, 1998.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Pam (Ron) Hoyne of Champaign; son, Dan (Marilou) Withers of Savoy; grandchildren, Tyler (Colleen) Hoyne, Travis Hoyne, Carissa (Mason) Schoolcraft, Reggie Stone, Garrett (Lainey) Munson; great grandchildren, Noah and Carter Hoyne, Brayden and Zoey Munson; brother, Robert Robinson of Bloomington; and sister, Phyllis Wills of Bloomington. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sons Robert and Gary Withers, and brothers John and Don Robinson.
Norma was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling to Phoenix during the winter months, attending the National Funeral Director conventions with Dwight, country music, and spending time with her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Wiley Cemetery in Colfax, IL.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
