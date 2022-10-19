Norma Lee Miles, 82, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at her home in Maroa.
Norma was born to Fred and Ethel Othello Remmers on Dec. 29, 1939 in Decatur.
She was raised in Cisco and attended Monticello High School. She was married to Bruce Lee Miles for over 50 years. She lived a good, happy and fulfilling life. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Norma is survived by her husband, Bruce Lee Miles; children, Tammy (Bill) Rentmeister of Chesnut, Connie (Michael) Solimanto of Redford, Mich., Cheryl (Terry) Agee of Maroa, Ed (Shelli) Miles of Clinton, brothers, Joe (Kathy) Remmers of Cisco, Fred “Buzz” Remmers Jr. of Tenn.; sister, Cathy (Keith) Tyler of Monticello, grandchildren, John (Liz) Leach Jr. Kristin (Bob) Donovan, Andrew (Lauren) Agee, Aaron Agee, Joe (Vicki) Solimanto, John and Michael Solimanto, Lauren (Dalton Bryant) Miles, Hannah Miles; great grandchildren, Nikki Miles and Liam Leach, Ayden and Emma Agee, Madison Bryant, Kennedy Solimanto, many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly, and extended family and friends.
Norma is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Debbie Cook and grandson, Evan Workman.
Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 Maroa Township Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Maroa Christian Church.
Memorials to Maroa Christian Church.
