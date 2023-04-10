Norman Lee Miller “Dutch”, 89, of Monticello, formerly of Homer, passed away at 12 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Norman was born Nov. 20, 1933 in Villa Grove, IL to Norman H. and Rachel (Fisher) Miller. He married Shirley J. Berg on August 7, 1960 in Danville.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Miller of Monticello; daughter, Carolyn Moffett (Mike) of Monticello; son, Curt Miller (Holly) of Gibson City; grandchildren, Ellyn Gannon (Luke), Alayna Miller, Caden Miller; and great-granddaughter Marceline Wimmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carol Jean Woodard.
Norman retired from the University of Illinois as a Master Airport Mechanic at Willard Airport. After his retirement he worked for many years as an usher at the Assembly Hall.
Aside from the time he liked to spend with his family, he was a devoted husband, dad, and grandpa. He loved his antique tractor and had a passion for cars. He also had a special interest in aviation which developed from his many years spent at Willard Airport in addition to the time he served in the Air Force. He enjoyed nature, hunting, boating, and camping. Most of all, he loved to talk and share his experiences with others. He was a true example of faith and a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands where he served his church in many ways over the years.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Broadlands. A funeral service will immediately follow, beginning at 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.