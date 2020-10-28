Patricia Ann Purcell, 90, of Monticello, passed away at 10:05 a.m., October 27, 2020 at Arbor Rose, Monticello.
Patricia was born on January 4, 1930 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Cletus and Elizabeth (Pfeffer) Pilgrim.
Patricia is survived by her children, Donna Purcell of Urbana, Ken Purcell (Sheila) of Monticello, Marcia Purcell of Bement, Sandy Scott (Chet) of Bement, Rita Walsh (Tom) of Monticello, Bob Purcell of White Heath, Patty Rex (Doug) of Monticello; 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Dale Purcell, daughter Ginny Purcell-Wade, 1 brother, 2 sisters, and daughter-in-law Tina Lieb-Purcell.
Patricia retired from the U of I Police Training Institute after 23 years. She was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church of Monticello. Spending time with her family was her life.
A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.