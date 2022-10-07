Patricia J. Hryhorysak, 84, of Monticello passed away at 4:53 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Patricia was born on Aug. 27, 1938, in Windsor, the daughter of Leslie Edward and Helen (Pifer) Freeman. She married Joseph Hryhorysak on Feb. 9, 1957, in Pana. He passed away in February of 1989.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Daniel Edward Hryhorysak of Monticello, and Thomas Mark Hryhorysak of Glen Ellen, and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, children Jo Ann, Tim Allen, Joseph Donald, David Brian, and brother Ronald Edward Freeman.
Patricia was a Paralegal. She was a member of the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society and the Decatur Garden Club.
A service will be held at a later date.
