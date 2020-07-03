Patricia W. “Patty” Morgan, 96, of Monticello, formerly of Springfield, died at 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Patty was born on May 27, 1924 in Springfield, the daughter of Milo Craig and Irene N. Poffenberger White. She married Richard L. Morgan on March 16, 1945 in Springfield and he preceded her in death.
Patty was a 1942 graduate of Springfield High School. She attended the University of Illinois where she joined the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She worked as a receptionist for Governor Ogilvie and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney. Patty was a member of the Women’s Junior League, the Springfield Art Association, and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Carrie Webb; great-granddaughter, Vivian Webb; and sister, Sally White.
She is survived by her daughter, Becky (husband, Craig) Webb of Monticello; three grandchildren, Melinda “Mindy” (husband, David) Donahue of Monticello, Michael (wife, Julia) Webb of Chicago, and Christopher “Kit” (wife, Rachel) Webb of Bloomington; five great-grandchildren, Morgan and Riley Donahue, Jonah Webb, and Grayson and Finley Webb; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremony.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery with David Donahue officiating. Those who wish to attend may meet inside the Monument Avenue entrance for procession to the gravesite.
Memorial contributions may be made to Piatt County Animal Shelter, 301 South Charter St., Monticello, IL 61856.
The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield.
Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.