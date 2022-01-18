Patsy A. Upton, 72, of Monticello, IL., formerly of Bement, IL., passed away at 8:21 P.M., on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Indiana Health Arnette Hospital, Lafayette, IN.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 P.M., on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M., until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required. The Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate. Burial will be in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Assoication.
Patsy was born on July 1, 1949, in Decatur, IL., a daughter of Everett and Letha P. Jacobs Burcham. She married Ellis “Wayne” Upton on January 26, 1974 in Decatur, IL., and he passed away on November 24, 2009. Surviving children include; Amanda (Wayne) Bialeschki of Monticello, IL., Brandon (Rosemary) Upton of Decatur, IL., Brian Upton and Jeffery Upton both of New Orleans, LA., as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are 2 brothers; John (Debbie) Burcham of Decatur, IL., and Everett Earl (Joyce) Burcham, Jr. also of Decatur, as well as many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother; Jim Jacobs and sister; Bertie Hawkins.
Patsy worked as a CNA at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello for many years. She loved to bake, especially cakes, chocolates, and sweet treats. She loved camping and spending time with her best friends, but her greatest loved was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL.