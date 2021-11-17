Patty J. Record Mackey, age 85, of Anderson, SC, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Rainey Hospice House.
Born March 8, 1936, in Monticello, IL, she was a daughter of the late Ross Record and Beatrice Hubbard Record. She was married to Robert Thomas Mackey until his death in February 2011.
Patty was a retired civil servant with the federal government. She enjoyed music, knitting, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Mark Stewart Mackey (Teri) of Monticello, IL; grandchildren, Elizabeth Anne Mackey, Jedidiah Christian Mackey (Sarah), and Samuel Mark Markey (Katie); and great grandchildren, Avery and Violet Mackey, Livia Mae and Grady Mackey, and June, Josie, and Mary Mackey.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family by visiting The McDougald Funeral Home website, www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.