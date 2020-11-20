Paul L. Bell, 64, of Monticello, passed away at 1:51 a.m., November 20, 2020 at his residence.
Paul was born February 5, 1956, in Monticello, IL the son of Theodore ‘Ted’ and Vi (Hunter) Bell. He married Liz Smith on May 8, 1993 in White Heath, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Liz Bell of Monticello; sisters, Billie Jean Bell Rinderer (Sonny) of Trenton, IL and Shirlie Bell Maxey (Mike) of Wapella, IL.; and his furbaby companion “Jake”. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Paul worked as a construction laborer and farmer. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1978 in Vietnam. He was a member of the DeLand Masonic Lodge, the DeLand American Legion Post, and the Laborers Local #703.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery along with Masonic Services and Military Graveside Rites.
Memorials may be made to the family.
