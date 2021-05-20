Paul L. Larimore, 85, of Milmine, passed away on May 19, 2021.
Paul was born Nov. 6, 1935 in Milmine, the son of Elmer and Olive (Tish) Larimore.
He is survived by his daughters, Paula McDermith of Monticello, and Tara Reed of Milmine; two grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Wagner of Taylorville,and Kay Norman of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marie, Violet, Wanita, and Sandra, and brothers Thurm, Dean, and Wayne.
Paul served in the U.S. Army and retired from Caterpillar. He was a member of the American Legion, Red Cross, and the NRA. Paul loved gardening and was passionate about the Veterans Administration and the Shriner’s Hospital.
No service will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the Shriner’s Hospital in St. Louis.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.