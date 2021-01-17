Peggy A. Keeter, 83, of Monticello, passed away at 8:10 a.m., January 15, 2021 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Peggy was born on November 27, 1937 in Grove, OK, the daughter of Compel and Martha (Melton) Carey. She married Donald Ray Keeter on April 9, 1954 in Arkansas. He passed away October 29, 2002.
Peggy is survived by her children, Wynoka Ashmore (Steve Doggitt), Kris Hicks (David), Carey Hardy (Mark), and Ron Keeter (Brenda); 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister Sandra Dennen (John). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Eddie and Rockey Carey, sister Phyllis Copeland, and son-in-law Michael Ashmore.
Peggy worked as the activity director for the Piatt County Nursing Home and warehouse manager for Americana Nursing Home. She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at the Piatt County Nursing Home for their excellent care.
A private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer’s Unit.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.