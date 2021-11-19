Peggy L. Klausner, 60, of Mahomet, passed away at 4:40 p.m., Nov. 14, 2021, at her residence.
Peggy was born on July 31, 1961, in Monticello, the daughter of Leonard and Maxine (Brown) Fogerson.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Melinda Fricke of Pittsburgh, PA; son, Jimmy Fricke of Las Vegas, NV; one grandchild; and brothers Tim Fogerson of Champaign and Terry Fogerson of White Heath. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Mike Fogerson.
Peggy owned a retail store in Decatur.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 22 at the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.