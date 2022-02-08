Quentin B. Rund (57) of Monticello died on Saturday February 5, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1964 in Urbana, IL. Quentin was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and mentor.
He was born into a large loving family, the youngest of 10, and grew up on the farm where he found an appreciation for nature, sports, and spending time with his loved ones. Quentin met his loving wife of 30 years Patty in college and together they traveled the world. They established their home in Monticello where Quentin quickly became an involved community member. Quentin was a dedicated softball and soccer fan and coach of his four daughters and was actively involved in the community theater. He was a passionate business owner, boss, and pioneer in the enabling of precision agriculture. Anywhere he went, he could always find a friend to talk to. Quentin looked forward to every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday when he would hang out with the regulars at Q’s Gym and spend the evenings stargazing and satellite searching. He loved the Minnesota Vikings, reading outside, and like every year before, this year his garden will be full. Quentin never took for granted his family and friends or the love they constantly showed. He was delighted to become a grandpa to Lilah JoAnn and was thankful for all the time he spent with his family, from early breakfast with his siblings to family gatherings and family vacations to singing and dancing with his wife and daughters in the kitchen. He was a constant for love, faith, and a good joke. Quentin believed that “all good souls go to heaven” and we are blessed to know he’s in good company.
He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Marie Rund, his sisters Benita Rund and Stella LaPayne, two sister-in-laws Judy Rund and Janet Rund, his nephew Jacob Rund, and his son Noah.
He is survived by his wife Patty of Monticello, his children Isabelle (Drew Bishop), Anneliese (Luke) Hanselman, Faith, and Sophia, his granddaughter Lilah Hanselman, his siblings Celene (Dick) Baxley, Eric (Maria) Rund, Kevin Rund, Austin Rund, Berton (Chloanne) Rund, Martin (Kris) Rund, and Rex (Cathy) Rund, brother-in-law Bruce LaPayne, his Laurx family, and his nieces and nephews. Quentin never failed to say how much he loved his family.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 9, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, rural Pesotum preceded by a rosary service at the church starting at 3:30 p.m. His funeral will be on Thursday February 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Keith Walder will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, rural Pesotum.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Monticello Recreation Department FBO Oberheim Park as donations in Quentin’s name 210 N Hamilton, Monticello, IL 61856.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.