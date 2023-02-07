Rachel Irene Mattox, 95, of Monticello passed away at 12:42 p.m., Saturday, Jan.21, 2023 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Rachel was born Oct. 4, 1927 in Bloomington, Ind., the daughter of Jesse Homer and Helene (Fiddler) Lafferty.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Huisinga (Rob) of Monticello; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons Dennis M. Mattox and Douglas S. Mattox, two brothers and five sisters.
Rachel was a homemaker. Rachel enjoyed her grandchildren very much, gardening, sewing, reading, and bingo. She will be missed!
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
