Ralph Edward Zoch, 71, of Bement, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 12:16 p.m., at the Kirby Medical Center Emergency Room., Monticello.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 at the Bement United Methodist Church, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. Pastor Naomi Roberts will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church.
Burial at a later date will be in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement United Methodist Church.
Ralph was born on April 8, 1951, in Urbana, a son of Norman and Josephine Johnson Zoch. He married Ellen Medaris on Dec. 5, 1970 in Bement, and she survives of Bement.
Surviving are two daughters, Janet (Andrew) Mumpy of Missouri City, Tex., and Jaime (Jim) Carpenter of Heyworth. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jacob, Clara, Isaiah and Caleb Carpenter, Leila and Elise Mumpy; as well as siblings Charles (Sue) Zoch, Wayne (Cathy) Zoch, Lorraine (John) Daugherty, and Tim (Heather Anderson) Zoch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Margaret VonBehren.
Ralph was a member of the Sadorus Sportsman's Club and loved shooting, the IBEW Union through General Cable, and he made handcrafted ink pins and sold them, but his favorite thing in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
