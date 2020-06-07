Ramona Mae (Kincaid) Rohl, 79, of Monticello, IL, was called to heaven at 11:49pm Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.
Funeral services were held at 10:30am on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Broadlands, IL. Pastor Sharp officiated. Burial took place at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Newman, IL. There was a visitation from 9:30-10:30am on Wednesday at the church prior to the Service. Joines Funeral Home, 403 W Gillogly St Newman, assisted the family with the arrangements.
Ramona was born October 16, 1940 in Newman, daughter of Kenneth and Dorothy (Shaffner) Kincaid. She married James ‘Jim’ Rohl on June 14, 1959 in Newman.
Ramona is survived by her daughter, Dawn Danner of Amarillo, TX; son, Van Rohl of O’Fallon, IL; daughter, Eve (Shannon) Clark of Mt. Zion, IL; grandchildren: Martin (Teresa) Danner and Jenny Rohl; great grandchildren: Nolan, Kinsey, and Ava Danner; and brother, Jerry Kincaid of Newman, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, William ‘Bill’ Kincaid.
Ramona attended Illinois Commercial College, was a Librarian at Newman Grade School, and retired from Carle Clinic/Hospital after 20 years of service. She loved reading, watching sports, cooking, fashion, and decor, but always said the best thing she ever did was have her children. She was passionate about her family and had a gracious and giving heart...never thinking twice about giving to those in need. She touched so many with her smile and laugh and could lift a spirit with her sense of humor and wit. We’ll miss you, Mom. This is not goodbye, but see you and Dad again later.
Memorials can be made in lieu of flowers to Immanuel Lutheran Church.