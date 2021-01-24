Rev. Arthur V. Woolley, 86, of Bement, IL., passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 10:30 P.M., at the Bement Healthcare Center, Bement, IL.
Public visitation for Arthur will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., on Monday, January 25, 2021, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL., masonic services will be held at 12:10 P.M., by the Bement Masonic Lodge #365 A.F. & A.M. We ask that you please wear a mask and social distance. Graveside services will be held immediately following the visitation on Monday at the Bement Township Cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Kovalcik will officiate. Military graveside rites will be given by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rev. Arthur V. Woolley memorial fund in care of the State Bank of Bement.
Arthur was born on July 3, 1934, in Saybrook, IL., a son of Thomas B. and Elizabeth Ring Woolley. He married Betty A. Richard of Chatworth, IL., on February 14, 1959, and she passed away on January 8, 2013. Surviving children include; John R. (Deanna) Woolley of Camargo, IL., Mark R. (Carol) Woolley of Monticello, IL., Sandra (Lenny) Summar of Bement, IL., and Matthew R. Woolley of Fisher, IL. Also surviving is 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren . He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Betty, his eldest son Thomas R. Woolley, his parents, and a sister.
Arthur was an editor for the family-owned newspaper in Colfax, IL., and served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany from 1956-1958. He served as Pastor for over 40 years, touching many lives with his ministry. Arthur was a member of the Kansas Masonic Lodge #280 for 49 years. He enjoyed many years from childhood through adulthood as an avid Cubs baseball fan, attending many games throughout the years with his family.
