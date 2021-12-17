Rev. Dr. James Clinton Leischner, 85, of Cisco, Illinois, died early Friday morning, December 3, 2021 in Carle Hospital, Champaign Urbana. A funeral service to celebrate a life well lived for James will be 10:30 am Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Oakley Brick Church of the Brethren (10344 Cerro Gordo Blacktop, Argenta, IL. 62501).
A visitation was at the church on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm. Burial was with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard will be in Croninger Cemetery, Cisco, Illinois.
Memorials may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (2361 Hylen Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306) or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.
James was born in Decatur on April 30, 1935, the son of James H, and Lola V. (Booker) Leischner. He served the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the Piatt County VFW, the Craig Reed American Legion, the US Military Society, the NRA and the Good Sam Camping Club. James married Delores LaVonne (Hubler) on June 7, 1958.
Surviving is his wife Delores; daughters, Melody A. (Randy) Dodd, of Cisco, IL., Duanna G. (Robert) Green, of Champaign, IL; son, Gary A. (Tracy) Riggs of Argenta, IL; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Larry D. (Colleen) Leischner; sister, Linda K. Cox of Cisco, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Sherman James Leischner; brothers, Rev. Dale Leischner and Robert Lee Leischner.
