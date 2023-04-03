Richard C. ‘Richie’ Hensler, 34, of Monticello passed away at 10:09 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Richie was born October 25, 1988, in Urbana, the son of Richard F. and Roena R. (Lambert) Hensler.
He is survived by his children, Richard Ryan Hensler and Garrett Jack Hensler both of Monticello; parents, Richard and Roena Hensler of Monticello; and sister, Ashley Muse of Monticello.
Richard was a member of the IBEW Local #601.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m., on Tuesday, April 11, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.