Richard Dean “Dick” Warner, 85, of Monticello, Illinois passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 5:27 a.m. at Reflections Memory Care in Savoy, Illinois.
Dick was born on May 19, 1936, in Leroy, Illinois, the son of Donald and Ida Nelle (Norton) Warner. He married Patricia Lynn Mitchell on July 24, 1955. She preceded him in death on April 19, 1994. His son, Richard Paul Warner preceded him in death on October 21, 2015.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Deanna (Ken) Wright of Bement, Illinois and Donna (Scott) Gallivan of Heyworth, Illinois; grandchildren Summer Olson, Amber Grohall, Kendra Jayne, Katie Hendrix, Tricia Gallivan, Konnor Wright, Matthew Gallivan, and Patty Warner; great grandchildren, Robert Grohall, Matthew Grohall, Izack Olson, Cindy McKinney, Liam Olson, Eli Olson, Camden Hendrix, Brody Jayne, Ellie Hendrix, Beau Harrington, Owen Jayne, and Isla Wright; and brother Jack (Eva) Warner of Carmichael, California.
While growing up, Dick helped his father farm. After graduation from Monticello High School, he worked at General Cable for 36 years and then worked at the University of Illinois until his retirement. For several years, he ran Dick’s Bike Shop out of his home.
Dick was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, Monticello Masonic Lodge #58 AF&AM, and former member and long-time treasurer of the Monticello Lions Club. He also served on the Monticello Community Building Board.
His hobbies were collecting coins, working on and restoring bicycles, collecting cast iron banks, collecting vinyl record albums, playing poker with his friends, and taking daily drives in his car. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Dick spent several summers vacationing and fishing on Lake Ada in Minnesota. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16 at 11:30 a.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with Masonic rites at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Bement Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association.
