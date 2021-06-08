Richard Gary Ruthenberg, 73, of Monticello, passed away at 9:50 a.m., June 4, 2021 at his residence.
Richard was born Aug. 4, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Richard and Jacqueline (Maurice) Ruthenberg. He married Carol Wells on April 26, 1975 in Urbana.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ruthenberg of Monticello; daughters, Nicole Jackson of Chenoa, and Noelle Ratliff of Crossroads, Texas; 5 grandchildren; and a sister Carol Julius of Utica, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ronald and Robert Ruthenberg.
Richard was the owner of the Fitness Center in Monticello and served in the U.S. Air Force.
No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.