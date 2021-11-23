Richard Lee Smith, 44, passed away on 11/17/2021 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois surrounded by his family.
Richard is survived by; his children, Sabrina Smith (Justin Beavers), Anthony Smith, Grace Lala, Zoe Lala; his fiancé, Amanda Lane; his grandchildren Casen Beavers, Tripp Beavers, and Tatum Beavers- his fourth grandson is due in January; his mother, Judy Smith; his father, Richard (Jeri) Smith; his brother, Jacob (Jami) Smith; his sisters, Dawn Smith (Dennis Whitmire), Courtney Smith. Richard is preceded in death by his grandmother, Pat Manning; his grandparents August and Jewel Maria; his uncle, Lance Smith.
Devoted to those that he loved most, Richard was especially fond of his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He held great pride for the strong family that he was blessed to be a hand in creating. Richard developed and earned many titles throughout is life: Dad, Uncle Rich, and (his most favorite) Paw-Paw.
Corn fed and raised in Deland, Richard loved buying and selling cars. Most of all, Richard loved to race cars. Most people remember his white, 1989 trans-am. Richard worked as a tow truck driver for many years; he was one of the best around. He was talented in many things such as welding and he was quite the mechanic. The simplest pleasures brought him great joy. When he wasn’t tinkering with a car (that he most likely broke), he was with his family and friends. So many who had the pleasure of knowing him will miss Richard dearly. If you did not know him, you missed out!
A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 2nd at 2pm. Please join us at the DeLand American Legion, 432 N. Highway Avenue, Deland, IL. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made at: https://gofund.me/8f069b0b
