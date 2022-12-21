Richard Lee Timmons, Sr., 92, of Monticello, passed away at 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.
Richard was born June 6, 1930, in DeLand, the son of Lena (Ahlrich) Timmons. He married Carolyn Bowdre on July 15, 1951, in Monticello.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carolyn Timmons of Monticello; son, Rick (Kathy) Timmons of Monticello; daughter, Deb (Mark) McPheeters of Monticello; grandchildren, Cristy (Jeremy) Shafer, Jamie (Polly) McPheeters, Beth (David) Brown, and Megan (Chis) Jones; 13 great grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Richard worked in law enforcement and for the Monticello School District for many years. Richard also served in the U.S. Navy. He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, the Monticello Masonic Lodge #58 AF&AM, the Jaycees, and a former City Council member. Along with being an avid Illini, Sages, and Cubs fan; he enjoyed ballgames, fishing, woodworking, and his family.
Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Megan Jones for Wade 5P Awareness.
