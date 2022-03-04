Richard “Rick” Dan Leischner, age 72, of Belleville, Michigan, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at University Hospitals, Ann Arbor, MI. He was born March 22, 1949, in Champaign, Illinois, son of John Milton & Kathryn Irma (Wolfe) Leischner.
He graduated from Deland-Weldon high school, class of 1967. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree in engineering from Southern Illinois University. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 35 years of loyal service.
Rick was a terrific engineer and builder. He built several additions on his home, all their furniture, and enjoyed woodworking. His passion was collecting. He was a collector of many things, and could turn anything into collectible art. Most of all, Rick loved time spent with his family.
Mr. Leischner is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vicki Annette (Hogan) Leischner, two sons: Chad and Troy Leischner, both of Belleville, Michigan; two granddaughters: Lydia and Lynette; a sister Becky (Jim) Hicks of Monticello, Illinois, a brother John Leischner of De Land, Illinois, also numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, also a brother-in-law, Tim Hogan.
Visitation was from 1-3 PM Saturday, February 26, 2022, at David C. Brown Funeral Home, 460 E. Huron River Dr., Belleville, MI, 48111 (734)697-4500. He will be carefully transported to Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, 215 E. Washington St., Monticello, Illinois 61856 (217)762-2126 for private family services. Interment will be in Goose Creek Township Cemetery De Land, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation and would be appreciated.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.