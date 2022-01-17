Richard Wangler, 92, of Monticello passed away Monday,December 20, 2021, at home.
"Dick" was born in Cisco to parents Gladys and Dick Wangler.
After proudly serving in the U. S. Air Force for 20 years and as a cable splicer for GTE, retired in 1991.
Dick enjoyed traveling, visiting friends and family, especially Shirley and Monty in Gulfport MS.
Dick was very fond of his "coffee group" in town, his great neighbors,Tod and Marsha, Harry and Rachel , Clyde and Jenny and his special friend, Betty.
Dick was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 59 years, Jean Ladd; his parents; a son , Richard T.; a brother, Bob Dowdle; Bob`s wife Dorothy; two sisters, Evelyn Watts and her husband Frank, and Pauline, and two nieces, Judy Watts and Suzette Vigil.
Dick is survived by two daughters, Johnnie Gregory (Mike) and Ruby Gomez, two nieces Linda Redmond (Jim) and Sue Watts (Alan); three nephews, Craig Watts, David Watts (Ken) and Bill Fulcher (Julie); a sister-in-law, Jane Fulcher; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and sixteen grand nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date at Danville National Cemetery.