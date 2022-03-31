Robert Charles (“Bob”) Caldwell, 74, of Monticello passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Carle Hospital after a courageous battle with lung cancer, with his family by his side.
Born in Danville on Jan. 16, 1948, to Charles and Dorothy Caldwell, he married his high school sweetheart, Sue (Anderson) Caldwell on Feb. 18, 1968, and joined the U.S. Air Force immediately after, eventually serving as a Presidential Honor Guard to Presidents’ Johnson and Nixon. Bob later went on to receive his associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering, retiring from Welch Systems (Peoria) in 2014.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his children, Amy Lienhart (Todd) of Monticello, and Christopher Caldwell (Julie) of Glen Ellyn; six grandchildren, Katherine Lienhart Christensen (Cory), Lydia Lienhart, Jackson Lienhart (Lauren), Biniam Lienhart, Landon and Kendall Caldwell; and two great-grandchildren, Grady Christensen and Ayla Reel. Also surviving is sister Sally Frazier (Tim) of Nashville, Tenn.
Preceding him in death, was a sister, Susan Stamos of Danville.
Bob was a member of the CU Christian Church and was very proud of his faith and relationship with Christ.
He loved his family deeply and was a “funny,” faithful, and loyal friend to many.
Donations in Bob’s memory may be directed to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be shared at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.
A memorial service, officiated by Jason Epperson of CU Christian Church will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 18 at Monarch Special Events Center (212 S. Independence, Monticello). An open house will follow until 7 p.m.
