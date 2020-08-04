Robert E. ‘Bob’ Tompkins, 52, of Mahomet, passed away at 6:26 p.m., August 1, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Bob was born May 7, 1968, in Champaign, IL the son of Frank and Joyce (Basham) Tompkins. He married Sandy McCabe on June 22, 1991 in Champaign, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Tompkins of Mahomet; beloved dog Sensei Renegade; son, Zakk Tompkins (Danielle) of Mahomet; daughter, Kaleigh Tompkins (Fiancée Nick Buhr) of Paxton; parents, Frank Tompkins (Joyce) of Champaign; sister, Sally Thompson (Tom) of Champaign; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Allen McCabe (Rita Arlene) of Champaign; brothers-in-law’s, Kurt McCabe (Patricia) of Columbus, OH, and Scott McCabe (Malou) of Wichita Falls, TX. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Harlan (Gabriella) Basham and paternal grandparents George “Buster” (Oma) Tompkins.
Bob was a Martial Arts Instructor at Team Transcend for over 20 years. He was a former licensed securities broker as well as a contributor to The Street.com among other financial publications. Bob also spent many years in the automobile business. He was a member of the Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet and the AKA Hall of Fame.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery with Pastor Jason Shifo and Pastor Jake Barrett officiating. There will be a
Celebration of Life held at the Community Evangelical Free Church of Mahomet at 6pm, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. We encourage anyone that knew and loved Bob to attend any of these that you wish. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, https://concussionfoundation.org
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.