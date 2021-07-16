Robert Eastham, 84, of Calvert City, KY, formerly of Monticello, IL, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Mercy Health in Paducah.
Bob spent many years as a carpenter and served in the Navy.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois Eastham; three children, Edward Gene Eastham, Cheryl Lynn Eastham Senter, and Michael Wayne Eastham; two sisters, Nancy Carol Eastham Branch and Norma Jean Eastham Williamson; four grandchildren, Danny Senter, David Senter, Johnathan Senter, and Steven Senter; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Bob in death are his parents, A.Y. and Pauline Eastham; and two siblings, Shirley Hallihan and Richard Eastham.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.