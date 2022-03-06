Robert G. Pruitt, 78, of Bement, IL., passed away at 1:40 P.M., on Friday, March 4, 2022, at his residence in Bement, IL,
Graveside services for the Army veteran will be at 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Bement Township Cemetery. Pastor Pat Tieman will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bement E.M.T.'s Association.
Mr. Pruitt was born on November 22, 1943 in Decatur, IL., a son of Glen and Julia McCullough Pruitt. Surviving are two sisters; Julia Snelling of Champaign, IL., and Mary Shelton of Bement. Also surviving are two sister in laws, lot of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, a nephew and a great-great-nephew.
Mr. Pruitt worked at Borg-Warners and retired from quality control. He loved gardening.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of Robert G. Pruitt.