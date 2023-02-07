Robert Harper

METAMORA — Lt. Col. Robert Wayne Harper (U.S. Air Force, ret.), 79, of Metamora passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
He was born June 27, 1943, in Monticello, a son of Robert and Pearl (Dyson) Harper. He married Cheryl “Sherrie” Eaton on June 11, 1966, in Joliet.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl; four children, Holly (Bill) Kelly of Spring Grove, Rob (Angela) Harper of Greencastle, Ind., Randy (Denise) Harper of Gurnee and Agustin (Milagros) Tavares of Lakeland, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Maeve and Aidan Kelly, Lauren (Henry) Massing, Wade and Will Harper, Ella and Tessa Harper, and Agustin Jr., Justin and Amil Tavares; five brothers, Gary (Bunney), Dan (Becky), Bill, Lynn (Julie) and Jay (Cindy) Harper; and one sister, Kathy (Rick) Berger.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Harper.
Bob graduated from Bement High School and from there went to the University of Illinois to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agricultural engineering. While at the university, he participated in the Air Force ROTC and was commissioned in February 1966 as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He proudly served his country as a pilot during the Vietnam War. After his service, he returned to Illinois and started his career as an engineer at Caterpillar while continuing his military service, flying with the 182nd Air National Guard in Peoria.
He enjoyed his children and then grandchildren, playing sports and enjoying their hobbies and activities. He and Cheryl enjoyed many years traveling by motorhome and spent winters in Orange Beach, Ala.
He had a love of trains that started at a young age, watching the Wabash pass the family farm. He continued to honor his family’s heritage by working the family farm every planting and harvesting season. When he wanted to relax, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabin in Rome, Wis. He was a member of the Illinois Terminal Traction Society.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Christian Union Church in Metamora, with the Rev. Gary Salm officiating and military rites accorded following the service. Visitation was held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, and also one hour prior to services Thursday, both at the church. Graveside services were in Ingram Cemetery in White Heath.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metamora Christian Union Church, 925 W. Walnut St., Metamora, IL 61548, or Snyder Village Residents in Need Fund, 1200 E. Partridge St., Metamora, IL 61548.
Condolences may be offered at masonfuneralhomes.com.