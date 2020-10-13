Robert L. Chumbley, 77, of Cisco, Illinois passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his home after a long, hard fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Body Dementia.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate Robert’s life will be held at Croninger Cemetery, Cisco, Illinois at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Robert’s honor may be made to Safe Haven Hospice, Springfield, Illinois or Monticello Church of Christ, Monticello, Illinois.
Robert was born on January 8, 1943, the son of Lee O. and Phyllis (Welch) Chumbley of White Heath, Illinois. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1961. Robert married his lifelong partner Paula (McKinley) Chumbley on December 18, 1965.
He enlisted in the Army reserves during the Vietnam War and later worked his entire career (over 40 years) at Clifford and Jacobs Steel Forging Company in Champaign, Illinois. He was also the water supervisor for the Village of Cisco for many years, President of the Monticello High School Athletic Boosters, and President of the Willow Branch Township Cemetery Board. Robert was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Monticello. Some of his favorite years were spent coaching which included: Cisco Little League Baseball, Monticello Pony League Baseball, Monticello Legion Baseball, and Monticello High School Assistant Baseball Coach. He then spent several enjoyable years as an assistant coach in the early 2000’s with his son Kip coaching basketball at Roosevelt Middle School and Cerro Gordo High School.
Robert is survived by his wife Paula (McKinley) Chumbley of Cisco, daughter Lynley (Charles) Young of Cisco, son Kip (Alison) Chumbley of Cisco, 8 grandchildren: Kinley Luck, Madison (Trevor Blackburn) Luck, Hallie (Bryce Burks) Luck, Landyn (Preston) Richardson, Tavey Young, Ike Young, Zeke Young, Trace Young, and, 1 great grandchild: Brenna Howell. Also surviving are brothers and sisters: Buster (Susan) Chumbley, Ellen Chumbley, Pam Wesley, and Aaron Chumbley.
A special thank you to Safe Haven Hospice for their loving care during the final months of his journey on earth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee O. Chumbley and Phyllis Chumbley.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.