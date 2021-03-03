Robert Michael ‘Mike’ Munster, 68, of Monticello, passed away at 5:28 p.m., Feb. 28, 2021 at his residence.
Mike was born October 11, 1952 in Monticello, the son of Robert R. and Addie E. (Barlow) Munster.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina Schultz of Mound, Minnesota and Jackie Covey of New York Mills, Minnesota; brother, Harry Munster of Monticello; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary E. Barlow and Erma Ragle, and a grandson.
Mike served in the U.S. Army from 1971-1974.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
