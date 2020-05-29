Robert Mitchell Kief, 50, of Monticello, passed away on May 24, 2020.
Mitch was born March 29, 1970 in Hammond, IN. He married Amy M. Shields on January 28, 2018 in Monticello, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Amy Kief of Monticello; sons, Kyle Kief and Carter Kief both of Monticello; stepchildren, Madisyn Shields and Grant Kiger both of Monticello, Brayden Kief-Johnson of Paxton; father, Elmer Kief, stepmother Karen Kief of Paxton, mother, Cynthia DeGard and Stepfather James Degard of Monticello, IN; brothers Mike Kief of Indianapolis, IN and Mark James of Paxton; sister, Dana Overman of Champaign; step brother, Dane Kief of Paxton; step brother, Shelby Kief of Paxton; 9 nephews and 5 nieces. He was preceded in death by his father Melvin “Micky” James, paternal grandfather Robert James, paternal grandmother Edith Gallagher, maternal grandmother Sylvia Freyman, maternal grandfather William ‘Billy’ Armstrong, and paternal grandparents Elmer Kief, Sr. and Bertha Kief.
Mitch was a Union Iron Worker for Local #112.
Mitch had an infectious smile, he always put everyone first, and put so much passion into anything and everything he did. Mitch was known for being his loudself and his funny sayings. Mitch loved no one else like he loved his family, he was one of a kind.
Private family services will be held with Mackey-Wright Funeral Home handling the arrangements.
