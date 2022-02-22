Robert W. Knowles, 77, of Bement, IL., passed away at 3:06 P.M., on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his residence in Bement, IL.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 1:00 – 5:00 P.M., at the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, Bement, IL.
Bob was born on February 15, 1945, in Champaign, IL., a son of Arthur and Elizabeth Root Knowles. He married Nancy Farnsworth on December 8, 1966 in Heidelberg, Germany and she survives of Bement. He is survived by his children; Barbara (Chris Perry) of Tennessee, Carol Knowles of Bement, IL., Robert William (Tracy) Knowles of Lisle, and John (Karl White) of Charleston. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; Albert (Kelly Pilar) Craig, Andru Giddings, Casey (Jessie) Knowles, Aaron (Rachel Mirabella) Knowles, Jessi Knowles, Brianna (Jonathan Dover) Perry, Connor (Skylar Shaw) McNicol, and 5 great-grandchildren; Mia, Brantley, Aiden, Deakon and Rozlyn, as well as a sister; Pat (Stan) Uphoff of Shelbyville. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Mike Knowles.
Bob was proud of his service to his country in the United States Army, a member of the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620, he loved going to see all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's school and sporting activities.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bement, IL., have the honor to serve the family of Robert W. Knowles, “Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.