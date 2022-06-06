Roberta I. Lane, 82, of Lodge passed away at 2:21 p.m., on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at OSF Heart of Mary Hospital, Urbana.
Roberta was born on Feb. 6, 1940, in Monticello, the daughter of James and Mariam (Shurts) Peterson. She married Robert W. Lane on April 15, 1956, in Lodge.
Roberta is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Lane of Lodge; children, Tish Lane of Monticello, Tonya Yaden (Chris) of Lodge, Rocky (Sheila) Lane of Monticello, Stoney (Erin) Lane of Monticello, Jeremy Lane of Yellville, Ar.; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Pete (Theresa) Peterson of Monticello; and sister, Joanne (Bobby) Tieman of Lodge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother David, and sister Barb.
Roberta was a housewife and member of the Lodge Church of God.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 9 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 9 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Lodge Church of God.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.