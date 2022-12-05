Rochelle Alicia Graham, 89, of Monticello passed away at 11 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Rochelle was born on Dec. 25, 1932, in Chicago, the daughter of Victor and Ruth (Ringo) Waller. She married Vincent W. Graham on Aug. 4, 1961, in Champaign. He passed away on December 11, 1977.
Rochelle is survived by her daughter, Mary Welch of Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jacob Vincent Welch, and Thomas Welch; great-grandchildren, Jaidyn Creel, Avery Jones, and Harrison Graham Welch; and sister Victoria Button of Glen Ellyn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Pier Angela Graham, and sister Carmelita Short.
Rochelle was a cook for the Monticello School District and the Allerton Park 4H Camp. She was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at the St. Philomena Catholic Church, Monticello. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.