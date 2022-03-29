Roderick Roger (Rick) Rynke, 79, of Atwood, passed away at 9:18 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Rick was born Sept. 2, 1942, in Peru, IL, the son of Frank and Mary (Blazejewski) Rynke. He married Kathleen Widlowski on Sept. 7, 1963, in Peru.
Rick is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rynke of Atwood; son, Robert C. Rynke of Effingham; daughter, Renee M. (Neal) Brown of Atwood; grandchildren, Sarah (of Robert) and Madeleine (of Renee and Neal); and brothers Ronald (Jolene) Rynke of Peru, IL. and Richard (Maxine) Rynke of LaSalle, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and Uncle Bill.
Rick was a retired self-employed Grocery Store Retailer. Rick was awarded the IGA International Retailer of the Year in 2007. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, fishing, boating, and reading. Most of all, Rick loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 - 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022, at the St. Philomena Catholic Church 1301 N. Market St. Monticello. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Philomena Catholic Church. Private family interment will be held in LaSalle, IL.
Memorials may be made to the St. Philomena Catholic Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.