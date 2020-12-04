Roger A. ‘Perk’ Perkins, 55, of Monticello, passed away at 2:40 a.m., Dec. 3, 2020 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Roger was born April 11, 1965 in Monticello, the son of Earl and Phyllis (Alexander) Perkins.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Perkins of Monticello; brother, Jerry Perkins (Lau Rae) of Monticello; sister, Cathy Warmbier of Monticello; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Roger worked as a custodian. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Illinois fan.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.