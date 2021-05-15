Ronald D. Wolfe, 81, of Monticello, IL, passed away at 11:15 PM, on May 14, 2021 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Ronald was born October 1, 1939 in Monticello the son of Dale T. and Sylvia M. (Parker) Wolfe. He married Sheila K. Blacker on October 5, 1957 in Monticello.
He is survived by his children, Steven B. Wolfe of Champaign, Pamela D. Bennett (Mike) of Monticello, Randall D. Wolfe of Tuscola; grandchildren, Amanda Taylor (Seth), Jason M. Bennett (Tiffany), Geoffery Wolfe (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Della Lillian, Charlotte Taylor, and James and Alice Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Donald and Robert Wolfe, and sister Kay Evans.
Ronald retired as the Monticello Township Highway Commissioner. Prior to that he was the owner/operator of Wolfe Services in Monticello and sexton of the Monticello Township Cemetery.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
