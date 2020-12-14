Rowena Lee Hesler, 83, of Monticello passed away at 7:05 p.m., Thursday, December 10, 2020 at her residence.
Rowena was born January 19, 1937 in Doniphan, MO the daughter of Carl Ellsworth and Mary Atlas (Collins) Renollet. She married Robert Lee Hesler on January 25, 1957 in Noble, IL. He passed away September 14, 2017.
Rowena is survived by her son, Randy Hesler (Sherri) of Louisville, KY; daughter, Renee Catlin (Gregg) of Monticello; grandchildren, Shannon (David) Morgan, Josh (Ashley) Mohr, Brittany (Daniel) Pape, Trevor (Regina) Mohr, Neal (Stephanie) Hesler, Kelly Hesler; great-grandchildren, Landon Mohr, Logan Mohr, Jaxon Mohr, Emily Pape, Brooklyn Mohr, Jack Pape, and Kaiden Mohr. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Carl Eugene Renollet, and grandson Michael Catlin.
Rowena was a retired beautician. She was a member of the Open Hearts Foursquare Church of Monticello and the Red Hat Club. Rowena enjoyed doing many different crafting projects, cooking, birdwatching, and going shopping. Rowena and Robert loved to travel, go camping together and she was very family oriented. She loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and was known for always having a candy drawer.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. A graveside service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Thursday in Bailey Cemetery, Tolono.
Memorial donations may be made to the Open Hearts Foursquare Church, Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.