Rufus Payne, Jr., 89 of Bement, IL., passed away at 2:32 P.M., on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, IL.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Bement Township Cemetery, Bement, IL. The Pastor Marsha Frederick will officiate. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions can be made to the Piatt County Humane Society.
Rufus was born on March 19, 1930 in Sailor Springs, IL., a son of Rufus and Minnie Payne, Sr. He married Rosemary P. Durbin on November 12, 1966 in Bement, IL., and she survives of Bement. Surviving are 3 children; Vulta Cleone (William) Markstahler of Punta Gorda, FL., Richard Eldon Payne of Florida and Tony Payne of Carlinville, IL. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother; Alvin R. Payne.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL.