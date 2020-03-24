Ruth I. Tredway, 97, of Monticello passed away at 2:45 a.m., March 22, 2020 at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Ruth was born on August 27, 1922 in Dubois, IN the daughter of Henry and Amelia Lottes. She married Martin R. Tredway on December 22, 1945 in San Diego, CA. He passed away April 17, 2002.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Robert Tredway of Prescott, AZ, Daniel Tredway of Monticello, IL, William Tredway of Manchester, CT and 4 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Ruth was a homemaker who enjoyed crafts, painting, sewing, cross stitch, and cooking. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date with Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.